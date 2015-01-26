My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Phones

Move Over AT&T and Verizon: This Cable Giant Is Getting Into the Phone Service Game

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Move Over AT&T and Verizon: This Cable Giant Is Getting Into the Phone Service Game
Image credit: FreeWheel
2 min read
This story originally appeared on Reuters

Cablevision System Corp said on Monday it would launch in February a wireless Internet phone service to give users an alternative to pricier data plans from cellular companies such as AT&T and Verizon.

The "Freewheel" phone service, which runs on any WiFi connection, is an attempt by Cablevision to retain and potentially add subscribers at a time when cable companies are losing out to lower-priced, bundled TV and Internet services from telecom firms.

Cablevision said the phone service was the first of its kind to be launched by a cable company and aims to tap users seeking to download unlimited amounts of data on their mobile phones using WiFi, which is less expensive than a cellular connection.

Such services could pose a challenge to traditional telecom carriers. Currently, carrier Republic Wireless and Massachusetts-based startup Scratch Wireless offer users similar services that use WiFi to control data costs.

"There has been a dramatic shift in how consumers use their mobile devices: today, it's all about data, and WiFi is now preferred and clearly superior to cellular," Kristin Dolan, chief operating officer of Cablevision, said in the statement.

Cablevision, controlled by New York's Dolan family, has been investing in its "Optimum" WiFi network since 2007, setting up over 1.1 million WiFi hotspots or access points in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.

Cablevision's WiFi phone service will be offered at $29.95 per month and $9.95 per month for subscribers of its "Optimum Online" service. It will be available exclusively on the Motorola Moto G smartphone that users will have to purchase, the company said.

The $180 Android phone will be sold to "Freewheel" users without a contract at a discounted price of $99.95, it added.

(Reporting by Malathi Nayak)

More from Entrepreneur

Jon Horowitz is dedicated to helping brands with grow their social footprint by aligning with influencers and creating innovative content.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Phones

This Tiny $100 Bed Charges Your Phone -- and Helped Me Get My Best Night's Sleep in Weeks

Phones

5 Phone Answering Mistakes That Drive Away Customers

Esquire Guy

Why a Phone Call Is Better Than an Email (Usually)