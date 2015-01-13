Trend Prediction 2015: Offline To Online (O2O)

January 13, 2015 4 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Although it's tricky significant interface for enables the evolution of to predict future trends within the e-commerce field due to the speed and development of mobile information systems, digital business infrastructures, mobile data terminals and enterprise business models, the rise of Offline to Online (O2O) Platform Designers is worthy of consideration because the web is becoming a significant interface for offline transactions.

The complex e-commerce space is witnessing a shift to more fluid and horizontal networked entities, allowing for reduced risk and greater sharing of knowledge and intelligence both internally and externally. Simultaneously, the scope of innovation is expanding, and open innovation provides access to new knowledge and enables the evolution of new strategies that keep firms agile and able to respond to opportunities. Designers of unique O2O user experiences are focusing on the process of e-bonding with customers before they navigate into the physical realm of stores to purchase offline products and services.

O2O designers also focus on overseeing the post-purchase customer relationship. This is a complex socio-technical endeavor underpinned by innovative technologies, big data, creative planning, collaborative networking, implementation and evaluation. O2O firms and collaborations encompass a range of scales. Some of the smaller O2O services delivered are growing in popularity in conjunction with the spread of apps and e-transactions. For example, Wasselni, a Palestinian startup for local transportation, is using offline and lo-fi models to overcome the lack of 3G communication technologies and the blockade of Gaza.

O2O strategies are also being developed and implemented by large firms, thereby enabling the attraction of a wider and deeper customer base and hence greater revenues. Chinese B2C retailers such as Yiwugoui.com and JD.com, Inc. are at the forefront of O2O. Yiwugou.com, an e-version of the company's large physical store network, is broadening its brand recognition and increasing daily traffic through a carefully adopted strategy that includes building one virtual store per offline shop. Using 3D imagery, each website is a replica of its offline stores. It also follows a long-term domestic and global partnership strategy, seeking to combine the e-commerce market across micro and macro contextual levels.

JD.com, a network of convenience stores boasting 25 million customers and 6,000 national suppliers, is creating e-stores on the central JD.com e-commerce platform. Its O2O strategy allows any of its growing customer bases simply to collect goods from online orders from any store nationwide. Its innovative delivery platform also includes fast free delivery, ranging from 15 minutes to an hour after purchase depending on the service. Conventional retailers will have a greater O2O capacity to integrate a whole-systems model of the customer life cycle. The continuum of the O2O model extends into post-sales services: online customer issues associated with returns or faults can be addressed in the physical stores. Significant commercial gains can thus be accrued by embracing a whole-systems O2O perspective.

Mobile data platforms such as tablet computing devices, smartphones and e-books have blended with cloud-based services to provide richer user experiences and innovative service models. The O2O service model provides fertile ground in which customers and potential customers can engage with service providers in a variety of mobile information platforms, both online and offline.

Put It to Work: Actionable Advice