Apps

One Paywall To Rule Them All: Blendle, A Dutch "iTunes For Journalism" Startup, Receives Funding

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
One Paywall To Rule Them All: Blendle, A Dutch "iTunes For Journalism" Startup, Receives Funding
Image credit: Shutterstock
Startup Section Editor, Entrepreneur Middle East
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Newspapers and magazines worldwide are adopting paywalls, and they are here to stay. A necessary evil for those in the publishing business, one unified paywall for all of a country's major titles might make the situation more tolerable for readers and media outlets alike. A startup in Netherlands has started it with Blendle, a self-proclaimed "iTunes for journalism" platform where users can read articles from the country's variety of major dailies and magazines, see what's trending among curators and friends, follow certain topics or journos, and only pay for articles that they want to read, with the option of getting a refund. Upon registering, new users can access €2.50 worth of material for free with articles costing €0.20 on average, and publishers keeping 70% of revenue. The product of two former journalists, co-founders Alexander Klöpping and Marten Blankesteijn wanted to offer the option of consuming and paying for a news article to be as easy as downloading an all-access app. In an industry where print readership, sales and ad income is on the decline, there is hope.

In a piece released on Medium in October, Klöpping wrote that one month after its launch in April, Blendle had "more than 60,000 registered users" (50% of those users are under the age of 35) with "20% already converted to paying users." At least in Netherlands, it looks like millennials do want to read and they're willing to pay for it, too. The Economist is the first English language title to join Blendle and start selling material in a pay-per-view model. New York Times Co. and German publisher Axel Springer have invested €3 million and will jointly receive a 23% stake in Blendle, giving the startup a valuation of around €13 million (WSJ). According to The Guardian, Klo?pping has plans to expand in another European country, and optimistically needs to onboard "at least 60% to 70%" of the country's print media outlets for proper market penetration.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Apps

A Beginner's Guide to Starting and Marketing an App

Apps

New Report Reveals Most Popular Apps in Business Today

Apps

The Five Hottest New Apps For Freelancers