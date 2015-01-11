My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Personal Improvement

Five Reasons Why Taking Your Vacation Early In The Year Is A Bad Idea

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Five Reasons Why Taking Your Vacation Early In The Year Is A Bad Idea
Image credit: Shutterstock
Guest Writer
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

If you're anything like me (or any other human being on the face of this earth), you treasure your vacation days as much as a little kid treasures their blankie. You hold on to them like they're you're last days on earth, and "spend" them when you think it's absolutely necessary. However, finishing up your vacation days early on in the year could possibly be the fastest way to burn out and the worst idea you've come up with. Here are five reasons to make you hold on to your vacation days a little longer:

1. Wild Card

Because you never know when your friends are actually finally going to Yacht Week. That trip you've always talked about with the guys will eventually come up at the most inconvenient time, especially when you've used up all your holidays chilling at home on a couch on a staycation. Always make sure to leave four days aside as an emergency vacay just in case your friends actually do plan to go somewhere.

2. Blue Moon

Because you woke up tired this morning and you really can't walk in a straight line. Call it a hangover, a long night in front of the TV or just a bad flu, make sure you always have two emergency days left for days you feel under the weather… or the blanket.

3. Lone Ranger

Take a vacation when everyone else is vacationing, like summer for example. If you finish up all your holidays early on in the year, by the time you're worn out and actually in need of some time to chillax, you won't be able to. Plan your annual vacation with friends or family ahead that way you can all enjoy your time together instead of wasting your precious days off at the mall.

4. To the Victor

Because motivation is usually needed by the end of each fiscal year rather than the beginning of it. Reward yourself for the hard work you've done at the end of the year to get yourself enthused, and to push yourself to work harder to the next reward.

5. Midlife Crisis

Because one day you'll wake up and feel so self-conscious about your life choices and job that you will not want to get out of bed. On days like these, you'll question the past 15 years of your life and you'll probably want time off to reevaluate your whole direction. Make sure you have a few days set aside for days like these, when things don't seem to be going your way.

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Kim Perell
Kim's expertise can help you become a strong leader, pitch VCs for capital, and develop a growth strategy.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Unfiltered

Unfiltered

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Personal Development

10 Powerful Ways to Master Self-Discipline

Ready For Anything

6 Traits of Indispensable Employees

Productivity

10 Products Successful Entrepreneurs Need to Increase Productivity