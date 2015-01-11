Five Reasons Why Taking Your Vacation Early In The Year Is A Bad Idea

January 11, 2015 3 min read

If you're anything like me (or any other human being on the face of this earth), you treasure your vacation days as much as a little kid treasures their blankie. You hold on to them like they're you're last days on earth, and "spend" them when you think it's absolutely necessary. However, finishing up your vacation days early on in the year could possibly be the fastest way to burn out and the worst idea you've come up with. Here are five reasons to make you hold on to your vacation days a little longer:

1. Wild Card

Because you never know when your friends are actually finally going to Yacht Week. That trip you've always talked about with the guys will eventually come up at the most inconvenient time, especially when you've used up all your holidays chilling at home on a couch on a staycation. Always make sure to leave four days aside as an emergency vacay just in case your friends actually do plan to go somewhere.

2. Blue Moon

Because you woke up tired this morning and you really can't walk in a straight line. Call it a hangover, a long night in front of the TV or just a bad flu, make sure you always have two emergency days left for days you feel under the weather… or the blanket.

3. Lone Ranger

Take a vacation when everyone else is vacationing, like summer for example. If you finish up all your holidays early on in the year, by the time you're worn out and actually in need of some time to chillax, you won't be able to. Plan your annual vacation with friends or family ahead that way you can all enjoy your time together instead of wasting your precious days off at the mall.

4. To the Victor

Because motivation is usually needed by the end of each fiscal year rather than the beginning of it. Reward yourself for the hard work you've done at the end of the year to get yourself enthused, and to push yourself to work harder to the next reward.

5. Midlife Crisis

Because one day you'll wake up and feel so self-conscious about your life choices and job that you will not want to get out of bed. On days like these, you'll question the past 15 years of your life and you'll probably want time off to reevaluate your whole direction. Make sure you have a few days set aside for days like these, when things don't seem to be going your way.