Personality

The Best Careers for Your Personality Type (Infographic)

Reporter

Are you an introvert or an extrovert? A thinker or a feeler? All these things make up your personality type – and have a huge effect on what career path is right for you.

An infographic created by Truity Psychometrics, a provider of online personality and career assessments, matches personality types to the careers that best suit them. The infographic breaks down 16 different four-letter personality types that dissect how different people make decisions and understand the world.

For example, if you’re an introverted and creative INFP, you might be best suited for a career as an author or librarian. Meanwhile, strategic and extroverted ENTJs are a better fit in the boardroom as executives or the operating room as physicians.

Check out the infographic below to see what careers best utilize the skills specific to your personality type, and let us know if there are any dream jobs we’ve missed. 

The Best Careers for Your Personality Type (Infographic)

