Ready For Anything

Twitter's Jack Dorsey Defends CEO Dick Costolo in Massive Tweetstorm

Guest Writer
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In order to defend Twitter, the company he co-founded back in 2006, Jack Dorsey fittingly took to the platform today to reinforce his support of its strategy and leadership .

In a long, detailed tweetstorm, Dorsey championed Twitter's adaptability, its strength as a vehicle for real-time conversation, and its ability to raise global awareness ("The Twitter bird has come to stand for empowerment and a positive force in civil society," he tweeted).

Related: Investors Unnerved: Is Twitter Too Difficult to Use?

He also showed his support for CEO Dick Costolo, pointing out that no one has been thinking about the company's future, or has had a greater hand in shaping it into a global cultural force, than its current CEO. Costolo has come under intense scrutiny as of late for the company's recent slowdown in user growth and has been faulted for failing to define a mission and business strategy for the platform going forward. Twitter shares are down more than 40 percent from a year ago.

Dorsey emphasizes that Twitter's strength lies in this mutability, a quality that has allowed the company to become "the closest thing we have to a global consciousness."

Check out Dorsey's full tweetstorm below:

