Katy Perry Strikes Mobile Game Deal With Maker of Kim Kardashian's App

February 5, 2015 2 min read

Riding high off the most-watched Super Bowl halftime show, pop superstar Katy Perry is set to tackle a new field: Mobile gaming.

Perry will partner with Glu Mobile on a forthcoming game that features her voice, likeness and personality, the company announced. It will launch in the fourth quarter on Android and iOS. While Glu said the game will “introduce players to a digital playground of global success and talent,” no additional details about its premise were revealed.

Glu Mobile is perhaps best known for “Kim Kardashian: Hollywood,” a mobile game in which players create cartoon avatars and climb the fame ladder under Kardashian’s guidance. While the app is free, players purchase add-ons like energy, clothes and hairstyles. Launched last June, analysts say the game is on track to make more than $200 million annually.

"Katy is arguably the most recognized musician in America following her Super Bowl XLIX Halftime performance this past Sunday,” Glu’s CEO, Niccolo de Masi, said. "We anticipate that Katy's significant global audience, including more than 170 million fans on social media, will make her a strong gaming partner."

After trumpeting the partnership yesterday and reporting a 78 percent increase in revenues of $76 million in its fourth quarter, Glu shares were up 21 percent to $4.66 this afternoon.

Related: Laugh All You Want: Sales of Kim Kardashian's Much-Mocked App Are Astronomic