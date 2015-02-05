Games

Katy Perry Strikes Mobile Game Deal With Maker of Kim Kardashian's App

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Katy Perry Strikes Mobile Game Deal With Maker of Kim Kardashian's App
Image credit: Liam Mendes | Wikimedia Commons
Katy Perry
Former Staff Writer
2 min read

Riding high off the most-watched Super Bowl halftime show, pop superstar Katy Perry is set to tackle a new field: Mobile gaming.

Perry will partner with Glu Mobile on a forthcoming game that features her voice, likeness and personality, the company announced. It will launch in the fourth quarter on Android and iOS. While Glu said the game will “introduce players to a digital playground of global success and talent,” no additional details about its premise were revealed.

Glu Mobile is perhaps best known for “Kim Kardashian: Hollywood,” a mobile game in which players create cartoon avatars and climb the fame ladder under Kardashian’s guidance. While the app is free, players purchase add-ons like energy, clothes and hairstyles. Launched last June, analysts say the game is on track to make more than $200 million annually.

"Katy is arguably the most recognized musician in America following her Super Bowl XLIX Halftime performance this past Sunday,” Glu’s CEO, Niccolo de Masi, said. "We anticipate that Katy's significant global audience, including more than 170 million fans on social media, will make her a strong gaming partner."

After trumpeting the partnership yesterday and reporting a 78 percent increase in revenues of $76 million in its fourth quarter, Glu shares were up 21 percent to $4.66 this afternoon.

Related: Laugh All You Want: Sales of Kim Kardashian's Much-Mocked App Are Astronomic

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Patricia Fletcher
Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Breakthrough

Breakthrough

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Games

'Fortnite' Players Are Creating Sick Scenarios With NFL Outfits From In-Game Store

Games

NFL Teams Up With Epic Games to Bring All 32 Team Uniforms to 'Fortnite'

Games

The Adorable Cat From the Halloween Google Doodle Game Has Captured the Internet's Cold Dark Heart