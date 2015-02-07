Online Video

As Online Video Explodes, a Look at 5 of the Industry's Biggest Trends (Infographic)

Image credit: Pixabay
As YouTube celebrities hone their entrepreneurial acumen and brands continue to break new ground in the realm of online video ads, it’s safe to say that 2015 will be a lucrative year for the medium.

To this end, the below infographic, courtesy of Manatt Digital Media, looks back at some of the industry’s biggest milestones in 2014 with an eye to what’s coming next.

In addition to the whopping $1.4 billion worth of mergers and acquisitions that took place in the space last year, new media has also become increasingly international -- as Vevo reached 1 billion monthly views in Mexico, and Netflix accelerated its European expansion.

And viewers are looking to new consumption formats more than ever before. Pay television lost a record number of subscribers in last year’s fourth quarter as more and more companies have opted to cut the cord.

For additional stats, including the most popular brands-turned-media companies among millennial viewers and other emerging verticals in food, sports, fashion and more, check out the infographic below:

