My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

McDonald's

Struggles in Asia Drag Down McDonald's January Sales

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Reporter
2 min read

McDonald's slight success in the U.S. wasn't enough to fix the fast-food company's global sales slump.

The fast-food company announced on Monday that global same-store sales decreased 1.8 percent in January, a worse-than-expected drop. However, the chain does have something to celebrate: for the first time in more than a year, its U.S. same-store sales grew, with an increase of 0.4 percent from last year.

Sales in Asia/Pacific, Middle East and Africa, however, fell enough to reverse positive trends from Europe and the U.S. Same-store sales in the region fell 12.6 percent, primarily due to continued negative perception of the brand in China and Japan. Sales were also damaged by a shift in the timing of the Chinese New Year, according to the company.

Related: McDonald's Franchisees to New CEO: We Need to Get Back to Basics

In late January, McDonald's announced that CEO Don Thompson would be stepping down as president and CEO, to be replaced by Steve Easterbrook, who prior to his promotion was McDonald's senior executive vice president and chief brand officer.

McDonald's has a number of changes in the works under Easterbrook, including the fast-casual friendly "Create Your Taste" platform and plans to simplify recipes while using higher quality and localized ingredients. However, in Asia, it seems like the only solution is slowly rebuilding trust and waiting for customers' memories of supplier scandals to fade – meaning it may be quite some time before McDonald's global sales hit positive numbers. 

Related: Chipotle CEO: McDonald's Chicken Farm the 'Most Disgusting Thing'

More from Entrepreneur

New York Times bestselling author Nicole Lapin can help you pitch your brand to press and strengthen your media training.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Franchise Bible

Franchise Bible

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

McDonald's

The Great Grandson of the Big Mac's Creator Becomes McDonald's First 4th-Generation Franchisee

McDonald's

McDonald's Is Flipping its Iconic Arches Upside Down in an Unprecedented Statement

McDonald's

How McDonald's Turned Around Its Slumping Sales