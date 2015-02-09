My Queue

News and Trends

Unstoppable Nostalgia: Netflix Said to Be Developing a 'Legend of Zelda' Series

Entrepreneur Staff
Staff Writer. Covers leadership, media, technology and culture.
Pop open a can of Surge and settle in because nostalgia can’t be stopped. On the heels of news and rumblings that beloved 90s properties like Twin Peaks and The X-Files are being revived, another enduring fan favorite may be getting a second life: Nintendo’s fantasy adventure series Legend of Zelda.

Video-game enthusiasts are probably beside themselves with excitement right now.

The long running video game, first released in 1987, is reportedly being adapted into a series for Netflix. The game follows the protagonist Link as he travels through the world of Hyrule to save Princess Zelda from the evil Ganon.

Related: From TLC to The X-Files: How the '90s Are Back

Nintendo hasn’t had much luck when it comes to adaptations, and hasn’t attempted one in more than two decades. There was a Legend of Zelda animated series that ran for 13 episodes in 1989, and a live-action Super Mario Brothers movie in 1993 that was something of a critical misfire

Though, all that happened a world before movies like Wreck it Ralph and The Lord of the Rings win Oscars, while Game of Thrones inspires Internet pandemonium every spring.

In 2013, Eiji Aonuma, a central Zelda designer and producer told Kotaku that he envisioned a Zelda film with an element of audience interaction, so it’s hard to say what the project could ultimately look like. Netflix did not have a comment, and Nintendo did not immediately respond to a comment request.

Related: 3 Ways Brands Are Marketing Nostalgia in the Age of Throwback Thursday

