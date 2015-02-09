Unstoppable Nostalgia: Netflix Said to Be Developing a 'Legend of Zelda' Series

February 9, 2015 2 min read

Pop open a can of Surge and settle in because nostalgia can’t be stopped. On the heels of news and rumblings that beloved 90s properties like Twin Peaks and The X-Files are being revived, another enduring fan favorite may be getting a second life: Nintendo’s fantasy adventure series Legend of Zelda.

Video-game enthusiasts are probably beside themselves with excitement right now.

The long running video game, first released in 1987, is reportedly being adapted into a series for Netflix. The game follows the protagonist Link as he travels through the world of Hyrule to save Princess Zelda from the evil Ganon.

Nintendo hasn’t had much luck when it comes to adaptations, and hasn’t attempted one in more than two decades. There was a Legend of Zelda animated series that ran for 13 episodes in 1989, and a live-action Super Mario Brothers movie in 1993 that was something of a critical misfire.

Though, all that happened a world before movies like Wreck it Ralph and The Lord of the Rings win Oscars, while Game of Thrones inspires Internet pandemonium every spring.



In 2013, Eiji Aonuma, a central Zelda designer and producer told Kotaku that he envisioned a Zelda film with an element of audience interaction, so it’s hard to say what the project could ultimately look like. Netflix did not have a comment, and Nintendo did not immediately respond to a comment request.

