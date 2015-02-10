My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Amazon

New Amazon Platform Allows Anyone to Host an Online Giveaway

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
New Amazon Platform Allows Anyone to Host an Online Giveaway
Image credit: REUTERS | Rick Wilking
Reporter
3 min read

Want to host a giveaway online? Amazon has your back.

On Tuesday, the ecommerce giant announced a new tool that allows customers to set up a giveaway with Amazon as the platform. Setting up an Amazon Giveaway is free (except, of course, that hosts have to pay for the prize and the cost of shipping it to the winner) and looks relatively simple – perfect for entrepreneurs and small businesses trying to create buzz and engage customers.

To set up a giveaway, the host selects an item sold on Amazon.com as the prize and completes a two-step set up process, entering the details and rules of the promotion. Amazon will then provide a link that the host can share with potential entrants.

Hosts can choose from two contest models. One awards prizes on a first-come, first-served basis while the other uses the "lucky number" model, in which every entrant of a set number wins (i.e., the "every 25th caller" model). As many as 50 prizes can be awarded in each giveaway, for a value of up to $5,000. When the contest closes, Amazon ships prizes directly to the winners (who must be located in the U.S.). 

Related: Amazon Makes Money, Says Little About It

Amazon says that "millions of items" are available as giveaway prizes, all shipped and sold from Amazon.com. A "Setup an Amazon Giveaway" button will now appear on items available for giveaway. Notable items that are not eligible include any digital items such as songs, movies or apps, Amazon.com gift cards, larger items that require special handling and items sold by Marketplace Sellers. That means if you were hoping to set up a giveaway with your own products that you sell via Amazon, you're out of luck.

Amazon is already hosting giveaways to celebrate the launch and give customers a taste of how the process works. The ecommerce platform is currently giving away items like a banana slicer and a speaker, with the promise that more partners will join in on the giveaway celebration soon using the #AmazonGiveaway hashtag.

Online giveaways can be a great way to generate large followings of potential customers – if the giveaway is set up properly. If you're interested in reaching new customers and rewarding existing ones, Amazon Giveaway might be worth checking out as a handy new promotional tool for your business.  

Related: Look Out, Outlook: Amazon Launches Workplace Email Service

More from Entrepreneur

Jon Horowitz is dedicated to helping brands with grow their social footprint by aligning with influencers and creating innovative content.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Facebook Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Facebook Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Instagram for Business

Ultimate Guide to Instagram for Business

Buy From
No B.S. Guide to Direct Response Social Media Marketing

No B.S. Guide to Direct Response Social Media Marketing

Buy From
Success Secrets of the Social Media Marketing Superstars

Success Secrets of the Social Media Marketing Superstars

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Amazon

Amazon to Make One-Day Shipping the Standard on Amazon Prime

Amazon

How Raising Your Prices Can Actually Help You Make More Sales

Amazon

Amazon Pays Thousands of People to Listen to Alexa Voice Recordings