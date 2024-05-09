Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Are you monitoring the stock market but unsure how to use it for consistent financial gains? Set aside plans for paying high service fees to an investment firm or spending countless hours researching individual stocks, and take advantage of special pricing on daily stock insight from a proven app.

Through May 12 at 11:59 p.m. PT, you can pick up a lifetime Premium Plan at Tykr Stock Screener and get an extra $30 off with coupon code STOCK — a final price that can't be beaten. Get instant access and start exploring your full potential as an increasingly confident trader.

Tykr helps users determine how to locate low-risk investments that carry promising rewards potential. You'll also be more aware of what stocks carry a higher risk, thanks to app-generated scores for specific listings.

Providing real-time updates on domestic and international options, Tykr dives into the details of more than 30,000 stocks. Portfolio trackers and specialized filters are among the perks of this Premium Plan, as are online community interactions with many other motivated investors.

Tykr has earned a Trustpilot score of 4.9 out of 5 and carries a 4.8 rating on our store based on responses from verified buyers. Five-star feedback features a June 2023 review that reads, "Although I have invested in stocks in the past, this app really takes out the guessing of which stocks are doing good and bad based on market trends."

Don't miss exclusive pricing on a lifetime premium subscription to Tykr Stock Screener, available with an extra $30 savings when you use coupon code STOCK through May 12 at 11:59 p.m. Pacific.

StackSocial prices subject to change.