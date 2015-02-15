10 Student Discounts You Can Still Use After Graduating (Infographic)

February 15, 2015 1 min read

So, you just graduated. Congratulations! Now could be the perfect time to start a business or buy a franchise, assuming you’ve got the energy and passion to do so. Of course, starting a business takes money -- and with student loans and other bills your wallet might be feeling a little light.

What’s a young person with an entrepreneurial spirit to do? You can start by hunting around for bargains at the places you shop regularly. Luckily, the folks at Debt.com have done some of that for you. If you have a student ID and an e-mail address ending in “.edu,” you can score deals at Apple (in-store and online) and get around the online paywall for the Washington Post. Other companies, like J.Crew and Adobe also offer serious savings.

This means the computer you need for work, the clothes you need for interviews with clients or investors and the software you need for your product can be discounted. Not a bad way to start off.

Check out the infographic below and see what else you can snag on the cheap.

