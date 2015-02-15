Infographics

10 Student Discounts You Can Still Use After Graduating (Infographic)

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Assistant Editor, Contributed Content
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

So, you just graduated. Congratulations! Now could be the perfect time to start a business or buy a franchise, assuming you’ve got the energy and passion to do so. Of course, starting a business takes money -- and with student loans and other bills your wallet might be feeling a little light.

What’s a young person with an entrepreneurial spirit to do? You can start by hunting around for bargains at the places you shop regularly. Luckily, the folks at Debt.com have done some of that for you. If you have a student ID and an e-mail address ending in “.edu,” you can score deals at Apple (in-store and online) and get around the online paywall for the Washington Post. Other companies, like J.Crew and Adobe also offer serious savings.

This means the computer you need for work, the clothes you need for interviews with clients or investors and the software you need for your product can be discounted. Not a bad way to start off.

Check out the infographic below and see what else you can snag on the cheap.

Click to Enlarge

10-Student-Discounts

Related: Are You An Entrepreneur Or a 'Wantrepreneur?'


 

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Tax & Legal Playbook

The Tax & Legal Playbook

Buy From
The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won\'t Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won\'t Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Infographics

What Does Big Tech Know About You? Basically Everything.

Infographics

4 High-Growth Industries for Entrepreneurs in 2019 (Infographic)

Infographics

Here's Every State's Favorite Holiday Movie (Infographic)