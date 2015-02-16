7 Lessons in Leadership From the Dogs of the Westminster Dog Show

February 16, 2015 3 min read

Dogs of all shapes and sizes have gathered in New York City this week for the 139th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. Over the next two days, the best of the best will battle it out to become “Best in Show.”

Yes, these pups lead pampered lives and take cues from their owners, but they still know a thing or two about going for gold. And in that way, they share more in common with entrepreneurs than you might realize.

Here’s how:

1. They get up early

Most dogs would rather be on the couch with a snackie and a warm blanket, but that certainly won’t win championships. With judging set to begin at 8:30 a.m., these dogs know the value of getting up before the competition.

2. They are media savvy



Camera-shy? Nope. These dogs know that you have to take an opportunity by the paw and nail it. They know that with each possible appearance is the chance to grow their brand, so they take it and have fun with it.

3. They love outsourcing



Why do your own hair when you can pay someone else to do it for you? This frees you to concentrate on the more important things, like sales, marketing, or deciding where to take your next nap.

4. They know the power of a good nap



These shows dogs work a lot -- endless competitions, cross-country drives, posing for the camera. Make like Fido and recharge with a quick nap so you can collect that next blue ribbon.

