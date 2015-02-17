Infographic: E-commerce and Aviation
The e-commerce boom in MENA continues, and there is documented growth in the aviation industry. Over the past year we've seen a massive 45% jump in online spending in that industry, both with commercial airlines and travel agencies. While growth differs across different countries in the region, the UAE is still the strongest in the market. This infographic by VISA shows how e-commerce in the aviation industry is truly taking off!