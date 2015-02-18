Qatar Motor Show Shifts Venues

February 18, 2015 1 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Director of Exhibitions at the Qatar Tourism Authority, Hamad Al Abdan announced that the Qatar National Convention Centre will be hosting the fifth edition of the Qatar Motor Show (QMS), taking place between February 6-10, 2015. Al Abdan stated that the change in venue was to accommodate a larger turnout from automotive enthusiasts both in Qatar and across the region, as the exhibition’s popularity has increased dramatically. Attendees can expect to see auto industry leaders exhibiting their newest vehicles with their most innovative technology to date, including the likes of Jaguar, Mitsubishi, Bugatti, Lamborghini, BMW, Audi, Harley Davidson, Toyota, Ferrari, Porsche, and more. This year’s QMC is staged in partnership with q.media and Fira Barcelona, and sponsored by the Commercial Bank of Qatar.