Hey Designers, Dream On

February 19, 2015 2 min read

Sometimes when a brand creates something so awesome, the company's name itself becomes a verb. You know what I mean. When you search online, you Google something. For a while, if you needed a photocopy, you'd go Xerox it. When you consume something super fast, you hoover it (thanks Hoover vacuums).

Another of those amazing brands that have been immortalized in verb form is Adobe's Photoshop. Virtually any image that has been digitally enhanced or otherwise altered must have been "photoshopped," right? And to the creative industry and design world, there is arguably no better suite of artistic, creative and productivity tools out there.

Photoshop is celebrating an important anniversary, having launched 25 years ago today, Feb. 19. To commemorate the occassion, Adobe created "Dream On," a 60-second video montage of various Photoshop works. It's beautiful and inspiring.

Some interesting milestones in Photoshop's history:

1989: Adobe acquires the initial rights to Photoshop from co-creators John and Thomas Knoll.

On the future of Photoshop, co-creator Thomas Knoll had this to say: "There will always be a constant evolution of computer hardware. The rate computer hardware has evolved is pretty amazing. For many users, cell phones are entirely powerful enough as computers to do anything they want. So there’s a migration from bigger computers down to mobile devices, which means Photoshop needs to continue to make that transition, and that’s a big focus for us now."

