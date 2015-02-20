February 20, 2015 1 min read

As someone who has always associated saunas with heat and sweat, it was with some curiosity (and some trepidation) that I stepped into the ultra-cool confines of a “cryosauna” at the CRYO Health clinic at the Jumeirah Emirates Towers Boulevard in Dubai. Once inside, the cryosauna, which is a tall, cylindrical chamber that can hold only one person at a time, blasted my body with icy cold air at temperatures below -140°C for a duration of three minutes.

While the process was, despite my apprehensions, not a painful one, it did leave me with a tingling sensation on my skin afterward. But besides that, was there a point in doing all of this? According to the people at CRYO Health, a single session in their cryotherapy chamber can burn up to 800 calories from your body. The science of the matter is that the sub-zero temperatures boost your body’s metabolism, and cause the release of enhanced levels of endorphins and adrenaline, which, besides helping you lose weight, also leaves you, well, feeling good about yourself. How’s that for a “cool” way to get fit?