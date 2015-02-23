My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Salary

When Entrepreneurs Should Give Themselves a Raise

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
When Entrepreneurs Should Give Themselves a Raise
Image credit: Shutterstock
Guest Writer
CEO, HootSuite
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

LinkedIn Influencer, Ryan Holmes, published this post originally on LinkedIn

There’s a pretty common stereotype of a tech entrepreneur these days. The idealized startup founder is young, unassuming, even a bit scruffy. More importantly, his or her success is often attributed to unwavering sacrifice, including keeping personal paychecks low and reinvesting every available penny.

Indeed, Silicon Valley investor Peter Thiel publicly spoke out on the topic a few years back, warning people that a bloated top dog salary is a serious red flag for a startup’s long-term viability.

There is some truth to Thiel’s stance, and I'd never condone an unjustifiably inflated CEO salary. But, when it comes to paying yourself, there also needs to be fluidity to compensation. Increasing salary in step with company growth is often sound business practice. It’s a case-by-case call that depends largely on the stage of a business, its rate of growth and levels of success.

At the pre-investment stage, a founder or CEO’s pay sets an important precedent for financial discipline throughout the organization. In my case—like many startup founders—I paid myself nothing in the earliest years of bootstrapping Hootsuite. Employee salaries sometimes came off my personal credit card. Any small amount of profit we made then went directly back into keeping the business afloat. This also helped instill a company-wide cash-conscious culture.

Related: How to be a Killer Marketer in the Digital Era (LinkedIn)

After some scraping by, we landed our first million-dollar investment. It was an admittedly exhilarating event. At times like these, it’s not uncommon for entrepreneurs to reward themselves and their teams with a bonus or salary bump to bring pay in line with industry standards. There’s nothing unreasonable or reckless about this. In fact, your investors—if they’re sound— should have an expectation that you’ll adjust your salaries to fair market value. My post-investment pay bump certainly wasn’t enough to blow on fast cars and fancy dinners, but it was enough to lift the daily stresses around money.

In the years to follow, we saw more rounds of funding, in considerably larger amounts. We again increased compensation—including my own—in proportion to market value. As my workload and role expanded, it felt reasonable to set my salary on par with those of the top-level executives we were bringing into the business.

That said, at the end of the day, an entrepreneur’s responsibility is always to put the demands of the business above his or her own immediate concerns. As funding rounds went from one million to hundreds of millions, our priority remained keeping operations lean and reinvesting as much as we could. We made strategic acquisitions and key hires and invested in a new innovation branch within our own company. And we worked to keep our bootstrapping roots part of company culture. We may have moved into nicer offices, but financial responsibility and efficiency were in our DNA.

Related: 5 Lessons I Learned Raising $250 Million For My Business (LinkedIn)

For entrepreneurs, getting by on ramen dinners out of coffee mugs at the early stages of the business makes sense. Post investment, this kind of self-sacrifice is not always necessary and can even become self-defeating. Clear decisions and careful planning come not from depriving yourself and desperately gunning for an exit or IPO, but from working hard and enjoying the ride enough that you stay committed to the task at hand.

More from Entrepreneur

Corene Summers helps clients advancing their health, careers and lives overall through reducing stress, tension and optimizing sleep.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Breakthrough

Breakthrough

Buy From
Networking Like a Pro

Networking Like a Pro

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Salary

Why Young Professionals Don't Negotiate Salary (and Why They Should)

Salary

How to Eliminate Salary Negotiation Anxiety

Salary

How to Use a New Job Offer to Re-Negotiate Your Current Salary