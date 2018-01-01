Ryan Holmes

Venture Capital
Tips for Entrepreneurs Who Must Brave the Venture-Capital Gauntlet
Money-loaded VCs might seem intimidating, but armed with a few tips, entrepreneurs -- even those wrestling with financing for the first time -- can help level the playing field.
Failure
How Dropped Deals Can Actually Accelerate Growth
Business might be lost, but the learning has just begun. Here's how to use failure as a wake-up call to action.
Finding Your Passion
When You Shouldn't Follow Your Heart
You can't always follow your heart, but don't give up on it. Where passion and pragmatism meet, great things happen.
Video Games
Get Ready for Microsoft to Rev Up the Global Minecraft Machine
Can a kids' game turn the ailing tech giant around?
Salary
When Entrepreneurs Should Give Themselves a Raise
There needs to be fluidity to compensating yourself as the business owner.
Entrepreneur Mindset
7 Unexpected Signs You Might Be an Entrepreneur
Being the next great innovator and business leader requires more than just being passionate and resilient.
Sleep
Why I Want My Employees to Sleep on the Job
Burning the midnight oil and skipping sleep to gain a competitive advantage is something a lot of entrepreneurs and other professionals are tempted to do.
Productivity
6 Battle-Tested Tips to End Email Overload
Email is making us slower, less productive and even dumber. Here's how you can manage your overflowing inbox.