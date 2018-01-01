Ryan Holmes

Ryan Holmes

Guest Writer
CEO, HootSuite
Ryan Holmes is the CEO at HootSuite.

Tips for Entrepreneurs Who Must Brave the Venture-Capital Gauntlet
Venture Capital

Tips for Entrepreneurs Who Must Brave the Venture-Capital Gauntlet

Money-loaded VCs might seem intimidating, but armed with a few tips, entrepreneurs -- even those wrestling with financing for the first time -- can help level the playing field.
3 min read
How Dropped Deals Can Actually Accelerate Growth
Failure

How Dropped Deals Can Actually Accelerate Growth

Business might be lost, but the learning has just begun. Here's how to use failure as a wake-up call to action.
4 min read
When You Shouldn't Follow Your Heart
Finding Your Passion

When You Shouldn't Follow Your Heart

You can't always follow your heart, but don't give up on it. Where passion and pragmatism meet, great things happen.
6 min read
Get Ready for Microsoft to Rev Up the Global Minecraft Machine
Video Games

Get Ready for Microsoft to Rev Up the Global Minecraft Machine

Can a kids' game turn the ailing tech giant around?
7 min read
When Entrepreneurs Should Give Themselves a Raise
Salary

When Entrepreneurs Should Give Themselves a Raise

There needs to be fluidity to compensating yourself as the business owner.
3 min read
7 Unexpected Signs You Might Be an Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur Mindset

7 Unexpected Signs You Might Be an Entrepreneur

Being the next great innovator and business leader requires more than just being passionate and resilient.
6 min read
Why I Want My Employees to Sleep on the Job
Sleep

Why I Want My Employees to Sleep on the Job

Burning the midnight oil and skipping sleep to gain a competitive advantage is something a lot of entrepreneurs and other professionals are tempted to do.
4 min read
6 Battle-Tested Tips to End Email Overload
Productivity

6 Battle-Tested Tips to End Email Overload

Email is making us slower, less productive and even dumber. Here's how you can manage your overflowing inbox.
5 min read
