My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Entrepreneurs

7 Tips to Find the Perfect Accelerator -- or Your Soul Mate

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
7 Tips to Find the Perfect Accelerator -- or Your Soul Mate
Image credit: Pixabay
Guest Writer
Managing Director of MassChallenge
4 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

There are plenty of fish in the sea. Wise -- and true -- words often heard when one is searching for a potential life partner. And rather strangely, also true when referring to the current state of startup accelerators around the world. 

In the hunt for an accelerator, you need to find one that suits your business, a program that will equip your early-stage venture with the necessary support through the ups and downs of its entire life. And that's a huge commitment. 

So how, exactly, do you know when you've found The One? Here, tips to help you find -- and recognize -- the startup accelerator of your dreams.

Related: Learn How to Truly Leverage an Accelerator's Network

1. Know yourself

What does your startup aim to do? What resources will you need to help expand your idea into a business? Some startup accelerators cater to specific niches and industries, while others take a more general approach. Keeping this in mind and narrowing down your options accordingly will force you to double down on the specifics of your startup's goals.

2. Meet their friends

What's the community surrounding the accelerator like? Before making any decisions, research the successes and engagement of the alumni, mentors and partner network, and see if it’s the kind of network you’d like to tap into. The best accelerators have an active and involved stakeholder network and dedicated members that are invested -- both emotionally and financially -- in helping to build on your entrepreneurial goals.

3. Gauge their personality 

Make sure you trust the organizers. The team members behind an accelerator are essentially the custodians of your startup’s future. Look for trends in the operational behavior of the accelerator. Spot habits early on that don’t align with your goals. Use Google to see if they have any skeletons in their closet.

Related: Stuck at the Idea Phase? These 6 Collaboration Avenues Can Help.

4. Build a life together

A relationship with an accelerator should be mutual. While the accelerator should connect you with all of the resources your startup needs to succeed, you should be willing to provide your own expertise to other startups in the program and continue engaging beyond the accelerator period. Collaborate and build something together. Find out what the accelerator values in their startups. Do they want equity? Connections? Applicant referrals? Answering these questions will help you gauge whether the relationship is heading in the right direction.

5. Communicate

Keep the team at your choice accelerator updated. Brag about your successes, but seek council for your failures. Set expectations early on so the accelerator can help you leverage the most value from your time.

6. Make sure they love you despite your faults

Not every startup is 100 percent perfect. Find an accelerator that sees the high-impact potential in your weaknesses, and make sure they commit to helping you transform that weakness into a strength. Does your startup occupy a quirky niche that’s hard to find a target market for? A good accelerator should be willing work closely with you to create that market if one doesn't yet exist.

7. Commit

Invest in an accelerator as if you were investing in an amazing date. You have to build a relationship to reap all the benefits. At MassChallenge, some of the most successful startups are those that actively engage with events, panels, workshops, alumni, sponsors, the team and other startups. A lack of commitment can easily be translated into a lack of passion, and both qualities can significantly impact an experience with an accelerator -- and a relationship.

Related: TechStars and R/GA Team to Support Hardware Development

More from Entrepreneur

Amina AlTai teaches entrepreneurs and intrapreneurs how to balance a thriving career, body and mind.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Etsy Business

Start Your Own Etsy Business

Buy From
Travel Hosting Business: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Travel Hosting Business: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Buy From
Start Your Own Travel Hosting Business

Start Your Own Travel Hosting Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Import/Export Business

Start Your Own Import/Export Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

This Entrepreneur Brought Her Experience With Luxury Clients Into Cannabis

Entrepreneurs

Why Being Generous is Critical to Your Business Success

Entrepreneurs

5 Habits This Creative Marketing CEO Uses to Improve Her Life and Work