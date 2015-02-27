My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Entrepreneurs

Biz Stone Discusses How the Right Connection Led to the Creation of Twitter

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Biz Stone Discusses How the Right Connection Led to the Creation of Twitter
Image credit: John Rampton
John Rampton, Biz Stone and Derek Andersen from Startup Grind.
VIP Contributor
Entrepreneur and Connector
4 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

As every entrepreneur knows, sometimes the first idea that comes to you isn’t the one that sticks. For Twitter’s Biz Stone, the journey toward the popular micro-blogging site was a long, adventure-filled one. Stone recently spoke at Startup Grind in Silicon Valley and talked all about how connections take place and how important they are.

Stone started as creative director for the social media network Xanga in New York City, where he initiated the site’s move into blogging. Believing in the value of the democratization of ideas, he was an avid enthusiast of successful blogging platform Blogger in its early days.

Through his active participation in the blogging community, Stone was introduced to Evan Williams, whose blog he read and admired. He began to realize he had more in common with Williams’ way of thinking than his own team at Xanga. When Google bought Blogger, Stone made the bold move of reaching out to Williams, telling him, “I feel like I’m the missing seventh member of your team.”

Related: How Biz Stone Protects His Free Time

Capturing attention.

It’s an approach that many have tried without success. But Stone’s letter to Williams paid off. Williams replied with an offer of employment. Stone believes his passion for blogging showed through. While Stone had been reading Williams’ blog, Williams had been reading his, as well.

“We liked each other mutually and he felt like I was the missing member of his team, too,” Stone says. “He pulled a lot of strings at Google because back in 2003, they weren’t hiring dropouts who didn’t know anything about computer science. They were hiring Ph.Ds. in computer science.”

Follow the person, not the idea.

Stone has come to realize that every significant decision he’s ever made has been because he followed a person, not an organization or idea. By leaving New York for Silicon Valley, Stone aligned himself with the person who would serve as his partner in forming Twitter in 2006. But the two didn’t form Twitter overnight.

After Williams left Blogger, Stone realized he’d moved to Silicon Valley to work with Williams and left as well. Together, the two founded Odeo, a company that sought to do for audio what blogging had done for text. Over time, the two discovered podcasting wasn’t their long-term vision and refocused their efforts. In the ensuing period, Twitter was born.

Related: Thinking of Going Solo? 7 Reasons You Need a Co-Founder.

A historic hackathon.

Twitter was created for fun. Williams and Stone held a hackathon at Odeo and, during the course of the day, a project called twttr emerged. The original concept was that the site would use the SMS format to send short messages to groups, rather than as one-on-one communication. Stone says he knew they were on the right track when he received a message from Stone through the service that read, “Sipping a pinot noir after a massage in Napa Valley.”

“I just laughed out loud at the incongruence of the two things,” Stone says. “I had this out-of-body experience like, ‘You’re laughing. You’re experiencing joy. You like what you’re working on. That’s great.’”

A website about nothing.

Stone discovered when you love what you’re doing, nothing anyone says can stop you. Soon after Twitter’s release, a critic compared the site to Seinfeld, saying it was a site about nothing. The negative commentary rolled right off of him because he enjoyed it, so he knew others would, too. Stone also found value in having a sense of humor, especially when communicating with customers. He believes even though there were other sites doing what Twitter was doing, the company succeeded because it wasn’t afraid to make fun of itself.

“You humanize it, you make it fun,” Stone said. “It comes down to branding through authenticity.”

Related: How to Use Humor at Work Without Acting Like a Jerk

More from Entrepreneur

Dustin's experience and expertise can help you monetize your message, build a marketing strategy and connect with influencers.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Breakthrough

Breakthrough

Buy From
Networking Like a Pro

Networking Like a Pro

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneurs

Why Being Generous is Critical to Your Business Success

Entrepreneurs

What Entrepreneurs Can Learn from 'Tim Apple'

Entrepreneurs

ReGrained Markets Food Made From Upcycled Brewery 'Spent' Grain