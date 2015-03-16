How 3 Companies Maximized Funding in Their Region

March 16, 2015 3 min read

If you’re not located on the coasts, venture funding can be hard to come by. But your business can still tap into a host of funding options and get the start you need. Here’s how three companies in Cleveland, Ohio thought local and made the most of regional incubators, non-profits, angel investors and universities when building their businesses.

Tap into your strengths







10 year-old biomedical tech startup CardioInsight developed a safe and non-invasive way to make a 3D map of the cardiovascular system to better prevent against heart disease. Founder Charu Ramanathan, a university researcher, developed the technology at Case Western Reserve University. Ramanathan headquartered the company in the university hospital’s health system and raised $250,000 from the university's technology transfer program. This initial backing gave the company the validation it needed to attract funding from JumpStart Inc., a Cleveland, Ohio-based non-profit venture development organization (VDO) and venture capital fund Draper Triangle Ventures and West Capital Advisors.



Start small to build traction

Seek advice, build relationships