Why Business That Use 'Big Data' Make More Money (Infographic)

Why Business That Use 'Big Data' Make More Money (Infographic)
Image credit: Shutterstock
Senior Entrepreneurship Writer at CNBC
1 min read

“Big data” is buzzy, and if you drop the phrase at a cocktail party, you will probably earn yourself some serious street cred. And rightfully so. Big data is big news these days, because it has the potential to make a pretty profound impact on the bottom line for a business.

Collecting large quantities of information and analyzing it allows entrepreneurs to make better, more strategically beneficial business decisions. The infographic below was generated by the big data analytics platform Datameer to demonstrate how using data can result in smarter business decisions and more revenue for all sorts of companies. Think: advertising firms, loyalty programs and online retailers, to name just a few.

Have a look at the infographic for other examples of how big-data analytics are being used by businesses to make better decisions and more money.

Click to Enlarge

Why Business That Use 'Big Data' Make More Money (Infographic)

