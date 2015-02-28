Why Business That Use 'Big Data' Make More Money (Infographic)

February 28, 2015 1 min read

“Big data” is buzzy, and if you drop the phrase at a cocktail party, you will probably earn yourself some serious street cred. And rightfully so. Big data is big news these days, because it has the potential to make a pretty profound impact on the bottom line for a business.

Collecting large quantities of information and analyzing it allows entrepreneurs to make better, more strategically beneficial business decisions. The infographic below was generated by the big data analytics platform Datameer to demonstrate how using data can result in smarter business decisions and more revenue for all sorts of companies. Think: advertising firms, loyalty programs and online retailers, to name just a few.

Related: Lessons from a Food-Tech Startup: Big Data Isn't Just a Buzzword -- It Can Be Your Secret Weapon

Have a look at the infographic for other examples of how big-data analytics are being used by businesses to make better decisions and more money.

Related: Palantir Buys Fancy That, an Indication that Brick-And-Mortar Shopping Is Increasingly a Digital Game