Counting On It For The Year Ahead: Financials And Your Business

March 1, 2015

By now, you will all be setting nicely into 2015, and hopefully, you’ve redirected your focus to the year ahead for your enterprise. As an entrepreneur, a new year is always a good time to reflect and realign your road map. For this issue’s article, I have decided to write about the five points to consider when reviewing your progress to date and planning the next move in your startup journey. My company, Brndstr, is now 18 months old, has raised a total of US$1.6m in seed funding, has more than 10 staff members, and over 30 partners across four countries. We have discovered a lot about our company, industry and approach to the market since we took off as a startup, however, now that we’re a “real” com- pany, we have to evaluate our success and strategically plan the next move. A lot of this has to do with when and where you allocate your precious company resources. It goes without saying that each point (while not specifically addressing amounts) is something you need to consider when divvying up your budgeted spends.

1. Measurement I want to discuss how to gauge how well you’re doing, and if your company is ‘succeeding’ not only from a financial perspective. As a startup and especially a tech one, building a company that starts generating revenue from day one is highly unlikely. Many of the big boys such as Twitter, Facebook and Snapchat raised millions of dollars and had thousands of employees before even generating their first cent of profit. The business focus was more toward onboarding platform users- you often hear people ask incredulously how these business models will monetize! So when looking at your company take into account your goal state: how are you doing against your forecasted numbers? Do you have a viable product that people want to use? If yes, then good job. If your numbers are way off and you are struggling to gain users or clients, then it’s time to reevaluate your core business. 2. Atmosphere My second point is about working environment. Have you managed to achieve a good work vibe and enthusiasm in your work space? As companies grow (and grow fast), it’s always easy to overlook the actual office decor and design. If you have that hidden to-do list of things such as branding on the walls, new chairs, coffee machines etc. make sure you get it done. An office is an extension of the brand and attitude of the business- don’t have this let you down. This will cost you money, but it can pay for itself by bringing the company morale up, and conveying the right image to business partners and potential clients