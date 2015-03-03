Entrepreneur Magazine Launches Special Coaching Program

March 3, 2015 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Entrepreneur Media has announced a new initiative, Entrepreneur Coaching, to connect business people at all experience levels with experts' insights.

The project is a collaboration between the company and Professional Education Institute, an organization that creates interactive education programs. The project launches with a Livestream event, 15 Secrets to Being a Disruptive Entrepreneur, on March 18, at 1 p.m. ET. “Entrepreneur Coaching will provide new or experienced entrepreneurs with the tools they need to be successful,” adds Mike Hussey, president of PEI.

“Entrepreneurship demands a strong command of a broad number of skills and knowledge bases,” adds Entrepreneur Media’s president Ryan Shea. “Leaders can be masters in one area but lack experience in another, and in areas like sales and marketing, best practices are often rapidly changing.”

The programs will be led by established names and tactical strategists, including Barbara Corcoran and Tony Hsieh, cover starting, running and growing a business, as well as acquiring startup and growth capital and managing cash flow and operations.

“These educational programs are aimed at equipping entrepreneurial leaders and their teams with ideas that make the greatest impact on a company’s future,” Shea said.

To learn more, register for the online event.

Related: 15 Secrets to Being a Distruptive Entrepreneur