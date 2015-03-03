This Standalone Smartwatch Is Designed for Both Children and Senior Citizens

March 3, 2015 2 min read

Dutch-inspired design firm Burg is launching a new device in the burgeoning smartwatch realm that singlehandedly targets two divergent demographics: children and senior citizens.

Dubbed the Burg 31, the watch functions as a standalone phone with an included SIM card, and thus mustn’t to be tethered to another mobile device in order to place calls or send texts. However, it can be connected to a smartphone via Bluetooth if desired, according to the company.

To this end, parents can monitor the whereabouts of their children via GPS tracking and seniors can make one-touch calls in the event of an emergency. “This special 911 emergency feature replaces the stereotypical, embarrassing and expensive ‘I’ve fallen’ pendant that seniors have an aversion to wearing due to the stigma it creates,” Burg said in a statement.

The watch does not offer an Internet browser, according to the company, as a security precaution for children. Its face features analog timekeeping hands.

Boasting a two-day battery life and water-resistant frame, the Burg 31 is available in eight colors, ranging from the sophisticated to the kid-friendly. It is priced at $129.

Burg was founded in 2009 by Dutch lifestyle design veteran Hermen van den Burg, whose work has decorated the aisles of Ikea and Target. The company, which says it is committed to the idea of a “smarter smartwatch,” vends a total of 11 ‘smartwatch phone’ models.

