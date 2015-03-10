My Queue

Apple Watch

Apple Will Constantly Remind iPhone Owners to Buy an Apple Watch

Next Article
Apple Will Constantly Remind iPhone Owners to Buy an Apple Watch
Image credit: Pixabay
1 min read
This story originally appeared on Business Insider

There's a new Apple app you can't delete. And it'll be stuck on your phone as soon as you download the latest software update, iOS 8.2.

The most notable feature of iOS 8.2 is the Apple Watch application, which offers a few promotional videos for Apple's first-generation smartwatch, as well as a link to the company's website to "learn more." Soon, that application will showcase all of the Apple Watch applications you can download, but for now, it's just an empty screen.

If you don't want the Watch app to be stuck on your phone forever, just don't update to iOS 8.2.

Otherwise, it will join the legion of Apple-made apps you can't delete from your iPhone, including Passbook, Tips, Stocks, Weather, Calendar, Clock, FaceTime, Contacts, iBooks, Compass, Maps, Health, Newsstand, Photos, Camera, Notes, Messages, Voice Memos, the iTunes Store, and the App Store.

