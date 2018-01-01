Dave Smith

Ready for Anything
Apple Will Constantly Remind iPhone Owners to Buy an Apple Watch
The tech company has installed a delete-proof advertisement on the latest version of iOS.
Bill Gates
10 Surprising Facts About Bill Gates
There are a lot of things about the wealthiest man in the U.S. that you probably didn't know.
Far Out Tech
This Company Is Squeezing an Entire Computer Into a Mouse -- All You Need Is a Monitor
A Polish tinkerer has created the ultimate compact PC - one that's small enough to fit inside a conventional mouse.
Wearable Tech
Meet Microsoft Band, the $199 Fitness Tracker That Also Works With iOS and Android
Here's a look at the tech company's first major wearable fitness device.
Microsoft
Guess Who Wrote Microsoft's 'Blue Screen of Death'
The text from that infamous blue screen on Windows PCs was written by none other than ...