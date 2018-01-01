Dave Smith

Dave Smith is senior technology editor for Business Insider. His work has been published in Newsweek, Forbes, ABC News, USA TODAY, ReadWrite, Inc. Magazine, The International Business Times, NPR, and others. 

Apple Will Constantly Remind iPhone Owners to Buy an Apple Watch
Apple Will Constantly Remind iPhone Owners to Buy an Apple Watch

The tech company has installed a delete-proof advertisement on the latest version of iOS.
1 min read
10 Surprising Facts About Bill Gates
10 Surprising Facts About Bill Gates

There are a lot of things about the wealthiest man in the U.S. that you probably didn't know.
2 min read
This Company Is Squeezing an Entire Computer Into a Mouse -- All You Need Is a Monitor
This Company Is Squeezing an Entire Computer Into a Mouse -- All You Need Is a Monitor

A Polish tinkerer has created the ultimate compact PC - one that's small enough to fit inside a conventional mouse.
2 min read
Meet Microsoft Band, the $199 Fitness Tracker That Also Works With iOS and Android
Meet Microsoft Band, the $199 Fitness Tracker That Also Works With iOS and Android

Here's a look at the tech company's first major wearable fitness device.
2 min read
Guess Who Wrote Microsoft's 'Blue Screen of Death'
Guess Who Wrote Microsoft's 'Blue Screen of Death'

The text from that infamous blue screen on Windows PCs was written by none other than ...
1 min read
