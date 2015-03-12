My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Office Culture

Seven Ways You Can Establish Loyalty (And Even Love) In Your Team

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Seven Ways You Can Establish Loyalty (And Even Love) In Your Team
Image credit: Shutterstock
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

In creating an atmosphere of teamwork, you first need to establish a sense of belonging, and then a vibe of responsibility that keeps that team alive. Working towards a common goal in harmony is essential for any company’s morale and even for asset delivery. Loyalty is another ballgame altogether, and here are seven ways to get your team to say “I do.”

1. SHOW THEM LOVE To establish commitment, your team needs to see passion for the job being done day-in and day-out. Your team is more likely to stay tightly-knit if they share that passion with you. Take it a little further and actively discuss the factors about your work that you find remarkable.

2. OPEN COMMUNICATION CHANNELS Being accessible doesn’t necessarily mean getting too friendly. Be within reach to be able to resolve conflicts quicker with no misunderstandings, and leave no loose ends. The last thing you need is a surprise resignation, only to find out it was something that could have been rectified easily.

3. TUNE IN Listen to staff interests, and try to identify with their motives. The rest of the team might actually benefit from one member’s enthusiasm and drive. Similarly, hearing out staff viewpoints keeps you in the loop, and gives them a platform to voice concerns.

4. EXULT TOGETHER Hold people accountable for wins, individually and collectively. Announce a team member’s accomplishment, and let them take the win. More importantly, recognize your biggest contributors to that accomplishment by offering them praise one-to-one.

5. BE A ROLE MODEL Set an example for the attitude you’d like your team members to have. It is also your responsibility to set the record straight when it comes to member roles and responsibilities, and confirming obligations, leaving no room for overlap.

6. SUPPORT PROGRESS Give praise, feedback and guidance continuously throughout all project stages. The key here is consistency, consistency, consistency.

7. SHOW COMPASSION Understand the circumstances surrounding the decisions and actions taken by team members, and act for the greater good of the team goals. Emotional intelligence, empathy and sympathy, are important to the health of your company.

A committed team is essential to any successful business, and so focusing on your human capital is by far the greatest investment you’d be making. Growth opportunities, a good support system, and open communication channels are easy to build into your business framework, and they go a long way for staff retention.

More from Entrepreneur

Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Unfiltered

Unfiltered

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Ready For Anything

5 Keys to Establishing Meaningful and Fruitful Connections in the Workplace

Office Culture

These 6 Types of Music Are Known to Dramatically Improve Productivity

Office Culture

How This Video Content Company Encourages Creativity With Collaboration Across Departments