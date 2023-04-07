Diddy Still Pays Sting $5,000 A Day For Using His Song Without Permission, 26 Years Later

The 1997 hit "I'll Be Missing You" sampled the Police's "Every Breath You Take."

learn more about Emily Rella

By Emily Rella

Getty Images

Looks like Diddy is giving up money with every breath he takes.

The rapper and mogul, whose real name is Sean Combs, took to Twitter on Wednesday to reveal he's still paying big bucks for sampling the Police's 1983 hit "Every Breath You Take" on his own 1997 song (he went by Puff Daddy then) "I'll Be Missing You."

Diddy responded to a resurfaced clip of The Breakfast Club in 2018 with Sting (who was Police's lead singer) where he was asked if the rumors of Diddy paying him "$2,000 a day" for sampling the song without Sting's permission were true.

"Yes," Sting confirmed, "For the rest of his life."

Diddy reposted the clip and corrected the information, telling his followers it was not $2,000 — it's actually $5,000.

Sting also confirmed that Diddy asked him for permission to use the song "after the fact."

Mathematically, if Diddy paid Sting $5,000 per day for the past 26 years since the song was released, he would have already paid the musician a casual $47,450,000.

"We're very good friends now," Sting added, with Diddy also calling him his "brother."

"I'll Be Missing You" was released in 1997 as a tribute to The Notorious B.I.G. — who was killed in March of that year — 14 years after Sting's classic hit the charts. Sting and Diddy also famously performed the hit together at the 1997 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs).

In a 2003 interview with Rolling Stone, Sting joked about the money he had made off Diddy's hit.

"Those guys just take your shit, put it on a record and deal with the legality later," he told the outlet at the time. "Elton John told me, 'You gotta hear ["I'll Be Missing You"], you're gonna be a millionaire!' I said, 'I am a millionaire!' He said, 'You're gonna be a millionaire twice over!' I put a couple of my kids through college with the proceeds, and me and P. Diddy are good pals still."

Diddy, who also used to go by P. Diddy, has multiple streams of income thanks to his successful music career, his record label Bad Boy Records, and a multi-year investment deal with liquor company, Ciroq.

His net worth as of Friday morning was an estimated $900 million.
Emily Rella

Entrepreneur Staff

News Writer

Emily Rella is a news writer at Entrepreneur.com. Previously, she was an editor at Verizon Media. Her coverage spans features, business, lifestyle, tech, entertainment, and lifestyle. She is a 2015 graduate of Boston College and a Ridgefield, CT native. Find her on Twitter at @EmilyKRella.

Related Topics

News and Trends

Editor's Pick

The Co-Founder of a Fashion Retailer With a Nearly 100% Retention Rate Reveals the Secret to Happy Employees
Everything You Need to Know About Filing Your Taxes in 2023
These 6 Leadership Skills Are Undervalued — But They Shouldn't Be, According to Employees
Want to Become a Franchisee? Run Through This Checklist First.
You Know Your Love Language, But What About Your Money Language?
A U.S. Company With Thousands of Employees Just Adopted a 4-Day Workweek — Here's the Innovative Blueprint Up for Grabs

Most Popular

See all
Health & Wellness

5 Ways ChatGPT Is Empowering People with Disabilities

As an entrepreneur diagnosed with ADD and LD-NOS, ChatGPT has been a beneficial tool that has allowed me to think beyond my abilities. Here are five ways ChatGPT can be used to empower disabled people.

By Devan Leos

By Emily Rella

Thought Leaders

5 Compelling Reasons Why Storytelling is Crucial to Business Success

Storytelling helps you connect with your clients and customers. Learn five reasons why you must start storytelling.

By Julie Lokun, JD

Marketing

6 Actionable Marketing Lessons from the Early Days of ChatGPT

Don't put your head in the sand and stoke fears about machines taking over the world; learn how to take the reins and make the machines work for you.

By Bryan Karas

By Amanda Breen

Side Hustle

Make Passive Income Online with Help from This Bundle, Now Only $29.99

Start your side hustle with help from this online business course bundle at the best price online.

By Entrepreneur Store