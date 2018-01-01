Derek Miller

Starting a Business
You Really Could Have a Legitimate Business in a Week
If your great idea solves problems, the rest is mostly filling out forms online. You can knock it out in a few days.
Project Grow
How to Get Your Motivation on at Work
Everybody goes into a flat spin at some point each day. Here's how to straighten up and fly right.
Sharing Economy
What You Can Learn From the Success of the Sharing Economy
Be efficient, trustworthy, innovative and community-centric.
CES 2017
Does Appearing at CES Actually Pay Off?
Whether you run a young company or an established consumer brand, there are many advantages to appearing at CES.
Small Businesses
10 Ways for Small Businesses to Dominate Local Markets
There are several ways small businesses can better position themselves to compete in the local market.
Content Strategy
How Small Businesses Can Optimize Content for Better ROI
Improving ROI is a matter of ensuring your work efforts end in tangible results.
Design
How to Fix Each of the 7 Mistakes That Ruin a Good Infographic
There's no point in making a carelessly designed infographic because it won't resonate with your audience. Make sure you aren't making these seven disastrous mistakes.
Digital Marketing
10 Free Marketing Tools Every Entrepreneur Should Know About
Grow your business with these phenomenal, free marketing tools.
Ready for Anything
How to Make Content the Engine That Drives Sales
An effective content strategy can generate greater volumes of customer traffic and sales.
Content Strategy
Tools and Techniques You Need to Scale Quality Content
Have you thought about how much competition you face for the eyes and ears of your target audience?
Web Content
Content Creation: The Art of Experimenting With Clear Expectations
What does an exotic bird with a colorful beak sitting on a branch in the rain forest look like to you?
Inbound Marketing
The Rise of Inbound Marketing and the Death of the Cold Call
Why an "outbound" focus could be costing you sales prospects.
Business Advice
Tricks of the Trade: Advice from Those Who've Made It Big
Steer your business venture in the right direction with these tips from success stories.
Marketing
8 Digital-Marketing Tips for Bootstrapped Startups
Running a startup on a shoestring budget is hard enough, but if you can keep marketing costs down while capitalizing on successful digital opportunities, you will be able to improve your brands visibility without sacrificing a large budget.
Content Marketing
Should You Outsource Content Creation or Hire a Content Marketing Team?
With more companies embracing content marketing, businesses need to decide how to approach this function.