Guest Writer
Content Marketing and Social Media Strategist
Derek Miller is a content marketing consultant for CopyPress. He has the startup bug and loves working in the fast-paced world of online marketing. In his spare time he is building a website for fantasy sports fans and players to share and find advice.

You Really Could Have a Legitimate Business in a Week
Starting a Business

If your great idea solves problems, the rest is mostly filling out forms online. You can knock it out in a few days.
7 min read
How to Get Your Motivation on at Work
Project Grow

Everybody goes into a flat spin at some point each day. Here's how to straighten up and fly right.
6 min read
What You Can Learn From the Success of the Sharing Economy
Sharing Economy

Be efficient, trustworthy, innovative and community-centric.
6 min read
Does Appearing at CES Actually Pay Off?
CES 2017

Whether you run a young company or an established consumer brand, there are many advantages to appearing at CES.
8 min read
10 Ways for Small Businesses to Dominate Local Markets
Small Businesses

There are several ways small businesses can better position themselves to compete in the local market.
6 min read
How Small Businesses Can Optimize Content for Better ROI
Content Strategy

Improving ROI is a matter of ensuring your work efforts end in tangible results.
6 min read
How to Fix Each of the 7 Mistakes That Ruin a Good Infographic
Design

There's no point in making a carelessly designed infographic because it won't resonate with your audience. Make sure you aren't making these seven disastrous mistakes.
6 min read
10 Free Marketing Tools Every Entrepreneur Should Know About
Digital Marketing

Grow your business with these phenomenal, free marketing tools.
6 min read
How to Make Content the Engine That Drives Sales
Ready for Anything

An effective content strategy can generate greater volumes of customer traffic and sales.
7 min read
Tools and Techniques You Need to Scale Quality Content
Content Strategy

Have you thought about how much competition you face for the eyes and ears of your target audience?
8 min read
Content Creation: The Art of Experimenting With Clear Expectations
Web Content

What does an exotic bird with a colorful beak sitting on a branch in the rain forest look like to you?
7 min read
The Rise of Inbound Marketing and the Death of the Cold Call
Inbound Marketing

Why an "outbound" focus could be costing you sales prospects.
8 min read
Tricks of the Trade: Advice from Those Who've Made It Big
Business Advice

Steer your business venture in the right direction with these tips from success stories.
5 min read
8 Digital-Marketing Tips for Bootstrapped Startups
Marketing

Running a startup on a shoestring budget is hard enough, but if you can keep marketing costs down while capitalizing on successful digital opportunities, you will be able to improve your brands visibility without sacrificing a large budget.
6 min read
Should You Outsource Content Creation or Hire a Content Marketing Team?
Content Marketing

With more companies embracing content marketing, businesses need to decide how to approach this function.
4 min read
