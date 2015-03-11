For $125 and 200 Words You Can Own a Historic Bed and Breakfast

March 11, 2015 3 min read

Running a business takes financial savvy, dedication, passion and… writing skills? It does if you hope to run the Center Lovell Inn in Lovell, Maine.

After managing the inn for more than 20 years, Janice Sage is looking to hand off the torch. But instead of going down the traditional route of listing the property, Sage has decided to choose the new owner based on a 200-word essay.

The theme of the essay is, "Why I would like to own and operate a Country Inn." The entry fee is $125 and Sage has the right to keep all of the money she receives. She hopes to attract 7,500 applicants, which would bring in an estimated $900,000 -- the price a listing agent said the 210-year-old inn was worth.