Business News

Dubai Announces Aladdin City

Former Columnist & Online Liaison, Entrepreneur Middle East
1 min read
Image credit: Dubai Media Office via Twitter

It might just look like something out of Star Wars for some, but Dubai just announced that the very-real construction of a 4000-acre building project called Aladdin City will begin next year. Aladdin City will comprise of several residential and commercial buildings, in addition to hotels. The tallest of these towers will be a 34 storey high-rise. Aladdin City will be built in the Dubai Creek area, a historical commercial and touristic area that the UAE has been pushing to become a UNESCO World Heritage site. Released concept designs indicate that the complex will be situated outside the area that could potentially be a new World Heritage site, pending UNESCO. Whether you find this project relevant or not, one thing is for sure: this is only the beginning of some ambitious building projects in the UAE. The Dubai Eye, currently being touted as the world's largest ferris wheel, is expected to be completed by 2018, and you'll be able to check out the massive Dubai Frame at the end of 2015, if all goes according to plan.

