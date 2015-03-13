My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Social Media

How Wanting 'Likes' on Social Media Is Killing Our Capacity for Actual Joy (Infographic)

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Former Staff Writer
2 min read

A new study has found that, for many, being “liked” on social media is more important than being liked in reality, which can lead to odd behavior and an inability to enjoy life in the moment.

The online survey of more than 1,600 participants concluded that we have become social media “trophy hunters” -- with 58 percent of respondents claiming that attempting to hone the perfect post has prevented them from enjoying life. The survey was conducted by behaviorists and best-selling authors Joseph Grenny and David Maxfield.

Perhaps worst of all is that 79 percent of respondents reported witnessing parents neglect events in the lives of their children in the name of a good share. One mother even described re-disciplining her 3-year-old son after he threw a tantrum in order to film it for Instagram.

Related: The Case Against Sharing Your Epic Vacation Photos on Social Media

As a result of social media, participants also admitted to neglecting their loved ones, driving recklessly, being humiliated while snapping selfies in public, and posting things that they would never otherwise say in real life.

“’Likes' are a low-effort way to produce a counterfeit feeling of social well-being that takes more effort to achieve in the real world,” Grenny concluded. “This study is a warning that we are beginning to value virtual pleasure hits more than authentic happiness."

However, the duo does have advice for those hoping to quell their compulsions. They advise occasionally disconnecting from devices altogether, for instance, as well as limiting overall post quantities. “If you post more than once a day,” they say, “you probably have a problem.”

Related: We Need to Stop Blaming Social Media For Stressing Us Out

Check out more stats and tips in the infographic below:

Click to Enlarge+

Society's New Addiction: Getting A

Related: iPhone Separation Anxiety Is an Actual Problem, Study Finds

More from Entrepreneur

Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Facebook Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Facebook Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Instagram for Business

Ultimate Guide to Instagram for Business

Buy From
No B.S. Guide to Direct Response Social Media Marketing

No B.S. Guide to Direct Response Social Media Marketing

Buy From
Success Secrets of the Social Media Marketing Superstars

Success Secrets of the Social Media Marketing Superstars

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Social Media

3 Proven Methods Brands Like Glossier Use to Grow Their Social Media Impact

Social Media

Taking a Stand Used to Be Taboo in Business. Now, It's Almost Required.

Social Media

The Most Influential Companies on Social Media Listen to Their Followers