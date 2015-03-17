Mobile Payments

Alibaba's Latest Payments Innovation: Selfie-Powered Transactions

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Entrepreneur Staff
Staff Writer. Covers leadership, media, technology and culture.
2 min read

As mobile payments become more a part of the business landscape, the question of how to make them safer is top of mind. Alibaba -- the vast Chinese ecommerce company that closed out 2014 with the biggest U.S.-based IPO to date -- has a solution.  

This week, Alibaba founder Jack Ma spoke at the CeBit conference in Hanover, Germany and demonstrated a new service called "Smile to Pay" that would give consumers a password-free way to shop online. The service would allow users to make a purchase from their mobile phone, then require them to snap a selfie to authenticate the purchase using Alibaba's facial recognition technology.

Related: How Jack Ma's 'Crazy' Management Style Built a Technology Empire

"Today we’ll show you a new technology, how in the future people will buy things online,” said Ma of this latest innovation, which will first be rolled out in China. 

Alibaba owns an online payment platform called Alipay, which has a complicated back story. It was launched in 2004 to be used for Taobao, an online marketplace comparable to eBay. In 2011, it was spun off into its own entity under the control of a company called ANT Financial (which in turn was founded by the Alibaba Group).

Related: 3 Steps to Sourcing Products Using Alibaba

Ma still has a 46 percent stake in Alipay, which boasts more than 100 million mobile users (over 300 million users as of December '14) and has hosted over 2.78 billion transactions on the Alipay Wallet app.

Alipay is currently accepted by a number of Western-based retailers including Bloomingdale's, Macy's and Saks Fifth Avenue, thanks to a relationship with ecommerce platforms such as ShopRunner.

Related: Alibaba's Jack Ma Says He's Open to Working With Apple on Payments

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From
Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Mobile Payments

5 Reasons Why Your Business Should Use Mobile Payments

Mobile Payments

The Future of Mobile Payments for Small Business Owners

Mobile Payments

Your Security Concerns About Using Mobile Payment Are Valid