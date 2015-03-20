My Queue

Hacks

The Best 5 Business Hacks You've Never Heard of That Will Change Your Game

Guest Writer
Founder of Hack the Entrepreneur
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

We’ve all heard the same old business tips time and time again. Don’t check your email first thing in the morning; set realistic goals; and always be closing. We know these rules, and we know that they don’t work in the real world.

So we ignore them.

While interviewing more than 100 successful entrepreneurs on my number-one rated iTunes podcast, Hack the Entrepreneur, I’ve found that most of them are doing the exact opposite of conventional wisdom.

Here’s what they’re up to.

1. Write down your fears, not goals

People always tell you to write down your goals, and this can be limiting. Write down your fears instead, says Jay Baer, The New York Times best-selling author of “Youtility.”

When you write down your fears, you give them voice and you give them shape. Put them on a piece of paper, and they don't look so scary.

When you compartmentalize your own fear and risk, you’ll be amazed by how much courage you have.

2. Be wrong

Chris Brogan, CEO of Owner Media Group and New York Times best-selling author, says that the only way wrong ends up being bad is if you learn nothing. If you fail at something, remember that you need to reframe failure as an outcome you didn’t expect.

When you’re wrong and have to close down a project you’ve been working on, apologize to everyone that it didn’t go the way you wanted. Then learn from the mistake and move forward.

3. Delegate things you’re good at

Michael Sacca, co-founder of software company WithCircle, says that as a business owner, you need to know accounting and marketing. You don’t need to be an accountant or social media expert, but you need to know the basics in all aspects of your business.

You might feel you’re only good at one or two key aspects of your business, but stop hiding from the tasks you don't enjoy. Yes, delegation is key, but to delegate effectively you need to understand all aspects of your business.

4. Be strategically lazy, and find your multiplier

Inventor and entrepreneur Stephen Key says that in order to earn unlimited income, you’re going to have to find a multiplying effect. Exponential -- not gradual -- income growth is your key to business success.

Find ways to be lazy by piggybacking on other opportunities, ideas or trends. This will allow you to keep your freedom to do what you want.

5. Time is not money

You can always decide to make more money, but you cannot choose to make more time. Time is your most valuable asset, and until you choose to treat it with value, it will continue to be worthless.

There is a reason Richard Branson can charge more than $100,000 to give a speech -- he’s made his time incredibly valuable.

