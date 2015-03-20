My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Ecommerce

Report: Amazon to Shutter Webstore, Its Ecommerce Platform for Small Businesses

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Former Staff Writer
2 min read

Amazon is reportedly in the process of shuttering Amazon Webstore, a service enabling small business owners to create standalone ecommerce websites.

Though the company has yet to confirm its closure, several users of the service noted on an Amazon forum that the company had contacted them last Monday to state that the platform would close next summer.

“We will support the Webstore service until July 1, 2016 to give you 15 months to prepare for the change,” the notification letter reportedly reads. “Your ability to sell on Amazon.com and your Selling on Amazon account will not be impacted by this change.”

Related: Amazon Launches New Storefront for Shark Tank and Kickstarter Successes

A message on the top of its Amazon Webstore landing page also states that the service is “no longer available to new sellers.”

Amazon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The move comes as the hosting landscape has become increasingly flooded, Re/code reports, with competitors Shopify and Bigcommerce raising boatloads of venture capital to develop more enticing eCommerce tools. eBay said last summer that it would discontinue its Magento Go software, which provides a similar service.

Amazon launched Webstore in 2010.

Related: Who Needs Drones When Amazon Could 3-D Print Your Goods From a Van Parked Outside Your Home?

More from Entrepreneur

David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Cannabis Retailers Need Answers to These 6 Questions Before Choosing an Ecommerce Partner

Ecommerce

Can You Still Make Money Dropshipping in 2019?

Ecommerce

Goldmine or Dud? These 3 Ecommerce Options Are Best for Passive Income Entrepreneurs