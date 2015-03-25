6 Lessons Businesses Can Learn From a Michelin-Rated Restaurant

March 25, 2015 4 min read

My favorite restaurant in Las Vegas is Joël Robuchon. The only three-star Michelin-rated restaurant in Las Vegas (which is the highest Michelin ranking) serves an 18-course meal that is well, indescribable. To get this coveted achievement, restaurants must be absolutely the best that they can be, every single day. The ratings criteria are decided by the mastery of culinary technique, presentation, personality and consistency of the dishes, flavor and body of the meal. But the means to the end here are critical, and great restaurants provide insights and lessons that can be applied to entrepreneurs regardless of the industry.

All of this came to mind because I was fortunate to be invited to tour the restaurant's hallowed kitchen. I was struck by the sense of calm in a world of frenzy. Everyone was giving 110 percent to create a positive experience for their guests.

Below are my six takeaways from the cooking line that can help with your bottom line.

1. Visible, clean and transparent workplace.

Everything in the Robuchon kitchen can be seen. The refrigerators, freezers and cabinets have glass fronts allowing for visitors to see the abundance of colors, crispness and freshness in the fruits, vegetables, cheeses and breads. The freshness and crispness is quite a sight instilling confidence in first-time or repeat customers.

Entrepreneurial 411: Whether your workplace is cubicles, a retail store or an inventory-filled warehouse, make sure visual standards are followed from design to organization to cleanliness and appropriate signage creating an environment that reflects the same care you have built in your brand.

2. Consummate professionalism.

Everyone was in uniform. The kitchen was spotless even though everyone was moving at warp speed. The communication between the staff of all ranks was respectful. No one raised their voice -- and no one was rushing around like crazy like you see on the Food Channel. This kitchen looked like a practiced, choreographed dance.

3. Devotion to the product.

Decorum matters. When people walk in wearing serious apparel, this action creates a sense of purpose all day long.

The deliverables are impeccable. All the ingredients were fresh. The plates had to appeal to the eye as well as the taste buds. Nothing left the kitchen unless it was perfectly prepared and artfully displayed.

Entrepreneurial 411: Protect your brand. The product has to be your best marketing, because its quality says everything about you.

4. A perfected process.

Robuchon has been tweaking his process since he was an apprentice in France in the 1970s. It's clear everyone in the kitchen understands and is proficient in the process. The only decisions anyone has to make are the unknowns that arise every work day.

Entrepreneurial 411: A clearly defined process ensures you deliver the same product your customers expect every day no matter who is running the show.

5. Passion.

You could feel the sense of joy in the work. Everyone was operating with purpose. They wanted to be there. You could taste the passion when you sampled the dishes on the plate.

Entrepreneurial 411: You can't fake this feeling. But if you have it, it's infectious.

6. Innovation.

The chef is constantly changing his menu to try new things as consumer tastes change. But the innovations stay within the stricture of classical French cuisine. Robuchon's guests get to taste both the classical and the edgy.

Entrepreneurial 411: Innovation is probably one of the trickiest things a business can do, but it's the only way to hit a home run.

