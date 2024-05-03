Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Keeping your data safe can be crucial when running a business. For those who don't have reliable and robust backup plans in place, it's important to figure that out as soon as possible. To secure one of the most comprehensive options on the market, consider this special deal.

This lifetime license to EaseUS Disk Copy is on sale for just $29.99 (reg. $59) for a limited time only. EaseUS enables you to copy your entire hard drive to ensure perfect clones of all your most important files, programs, and OS features.

Speaking of operating systems, EaseUS makes migrating from one version of Windows to another easier and safer. In fact, you can use it to migrate from Windows 10 to 11 without needing to deal with a reinstallation.

You can also use this license to replace a failing hard drive and recover the data on it completely. And you can use it to clone old HDD/SSD data to a new computer and generate complete backups that you can use for instant restoration in case of an emergency.

EaseUS has been raved about by editors from Filehorse and LifeHacker, which published, "It's with an easy-to-use interface, this app is a fast, effective tool for quick drive copying."

For entrepreneurs who are realizing as they read this that their team's backup solutions are not as strong as they should be, don't miss this chance to save on a proven backup tool.

This lifetime license to EaseUS Disk Copy is on sale for just $29.99 (reg. $59) for a limited time only.

StackSocial prices subject to change.