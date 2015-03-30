My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Ready For Anything

7 Public Speaking Habits of Successful Entrepreneurs

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Guest Writer
I Help Business Leaders Deliver Their Message Effectively, Confidently And Have The Impact They Want On Their Audience
4 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You have delivered good presentations before, but recently, you don’t know how to take your public speaking skills to the next level.

This happens to the best of us -- even pros who consistently get paid to speak. However, successful entrepreneurs keep speaking.

They may find it challenging to give a great TED talk, but they still speak. Again, and again, and again.

They aren’t superheroes, and they don’t have magic powers. So what is the secret? Their success comes from their public speaking habits.

Related: Richard Branson Hates Public Speaking -- Here's How He Gets Over It

If you’re stuck and frustrated with your progress, then copy from somebody else -- either content, delivery or both. I’m not talking about real copying, of course -- it’s more like learning from what successful entrepreneurs do.

Done right, this can quickly improve your public speaking skills and help you position yourself as an authority in the industry.

1. Focus on the audience

Most entrepreneurs worry, “How will I look on stage?” They focus on themselves. Successful entrepreneurs think differently: they don’t focus on themselves, they focus on the audience.

World-class speakers ask, “What do I want the audience think, do or feel differently after my presentation?” Focus on sharing your message with the audience and you will become more successful.

2. Engage

The scarcest commodity in the business world is attention. If you’re a boring speaker, the audience will check their emails or think about where to have dinner tonight. To grab the audience’s attention, you need to keep them engaged.

One easy way is to engage people’s emotions: ask questions, tell stories or play a short video. The more engaging your presentation is, the more attention you can get from the audience.

3. Be conversational

Have you ever heard presenters using buzzwords such as “leverage” and “synergy” to make themselves sound more professional? These words are meaningless.

Successful entrepreneurs avoid buzzwords. They use simple words to make sure that everyone understands what they say. To get your point across, use simple words that even a 10 year old can understand.

Related: 10 Ways to Engage Your Audience During an Important Meeting

4. Tell powerful stories

Stories are powerful because they engage people’s emotions. When you engage people’s emotions, they will pay attention and be inspired to take action.

Stories help you stand out from the crowd. The best stories are usually from your personal experiences because you know them best and nobody can challenge you.

5. Use slides that are visually engaging

Average entrepreneurs use hundreds of bullet points in presentation slides. The bullet attack makes the audience feel, “Oh my God! Another boring presentation.”

Successful entrepreneurs use slides differently. Instead of bullet points, they use pictures. Garr Reynolds from Presentation Zen shares the idea of using more visuals and fewer words. Make sure every slide has one picture that expresses the whole idea and use as few words as possible. This simple approach will make your presentation more memorable.

6. Get coaching

The key to peak performance is coaching. Even personal development legend Tony Robbins has a coach.

7. Keep learning

World-class entrepreneurs never stop learning because they want to be on top of the industry. If you are not learning, you’re dying. Even top presentation experts keep learning. They read new books, attend seminars and watch TED Talks to advance their skills.

You can use any of the habits described in this post to start improving your public speaking. So go out there and start speaking!

Related: Speak in Front of Others Like a Pro

More from Entrepreneur

Michael Peggs expertise in SEO, PPC and paid social advertising can help you step up your marketing and advertising game.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
No B.S. Direct Marketing

No B.S. Direct Marketing

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Buy From
The Digital Marketing Handbook

The Digital Marketing Handbook

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Ready For Anything

5 Myths About Presenting and How Overcoming Them Can Increase Your Impact

Ready For Anything

Warren Buffett Took a Public-Speaking Course, and So Should You

Public Speaking

Improve Your Public Speaking Skills in Just Two Hours, And for Less Than $20