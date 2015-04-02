My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Ridesharing Apps

Ridesharing App Via Raises $27 Million, Looks to Expand Beyond NYC

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Ridesharing App Via Raises $27 Million, Looks to Expand Beyond NYC
Image credit: Via
Assistant Editor, Contributed Content
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

While Uber and Lyft are cruising along, a new competitor might be coming up in their blind spot.

Ridesharing app Via announced today that it has raised $27 million in a Series B round of funding. Participating investors included Pitango Venture Capital, Hearst Ventures and Ervington Investments, as well as 83North (formerly Greylock IL), which led Via’s Series A financing.

Via will use the funding for hiring, product development and entering new markets, the company said in a statement. Chicago and Washington, D.C., are the next cities it hopes to break into.

Related: Shuddle, the Ridesharing Service for Kiddos and Grandparents, Raises $10 Million

Via has been operating in New York City -- specifically, in the area between 32nd and 110th streets -- since September of 2013, and plans to “transform public transit from a regulated system of rigid routes and schedules to a fully dynamic, on-demand network,” co-founders Daniel Ramot and Oren Shoval said in a statement.

The company provides rides in a professionally chauffered SUV or van for a flat fee to multiple people going the same way. The cost is a flat $5 or $7 per ride, not including tax, depending on whether a user pays in advance.

To date, the service has 40,000 members and more than TLC-licensed 500 drivers. Via has provided more than 300,000 shared rides.

Related: Lawsuits Facing Uber and Lyft Could Alter the Sharing Economy

While this most recent round of financing brings Via’s total investment funds to $37 million, it’s still far behind the bankrolls of Lyft ($862.5 million raised) and Uber ($5.9 billion raised). Uber, in particular, is said to be carrying a valuation of $40 billion. Both services offer Via-like options of their own in limited markets: Uberpool and Lyft Line.

How will Via fit into an industry that is simultaneously fledgling and crowded?  That remains to be seen. Investors, however, are happy to join Via for the ride. “Via has built an impressive technology infrastructure to solve one of the world’s transit problems, and we are proud to invest in the company and the team,”said Chemi Peres, a managing general partner and co-founder of Pitango VC who sits on Via’s board of directors.

Related: Airbnb and Uber Are Just the Beginning. What's Next for the Sharing Economy.

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From
Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Ridesharing Apps

The Surprising Reason This Startup Got 11,000 New Customers in One Day

Ridesharing Apps

How Uber Drivers Might Be Ripping You Off

Ridesharing Apps

Grab Raises $750 Million to Take on Uber in Southeast Asia