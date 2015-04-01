My Queue

Project Grow

9 Reasons Taylor Swift Is a Savvy Business Leader (Infographic)

Don't let the romantic lyrics and over-the-top surprised face fool you – Taylor Swift is one of the sharpest entrepreneurs in the music business.

The 25-year-old singer/songwriter has an estimated net worth of more than $220 million and is making smart moves to keep the money coming. As part of her entrepreneurial master plan, the savvy Swift has trademarked lyrics, made over $33 million from endorsements and even bought porn-site domain names. 

Related: Taylor Swift Has High Hopes for the Future of Taylor Swift-Like Music

Online marketing agency Market Domination Media put together an infographic with nine reasons why T-Swift should be your entrepreneurial inspiration. Disagree? Don't worry -- Swift will just shake it off.

9 Reasons Taylor Swift Is a Savvy Business Leader (Infographic)

 

Related: Taylor Swift's Latest Trademark Filings Reveal a Shrewd Business Strategy

