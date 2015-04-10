Fragrance

In-scent-ives: Fragrance Code Of Conduct For Professionals

Image credit: Givenchy
Givenchy Gentlemen Only Barber Edition
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Finding a suitable fragrance that you can wear to work can be challenging since you need to ensure that it’s not overpowering (and offensive). Several North American companies are banning fragrances at work, citing employee allergies and staff discomfort caused by over-application of scents. In this region, while we haven’t yet moved in that direction, your colleagues are something that you should factor in when choosing and applying your fragrances.

The first basic rule? Less is more- the concentration of the scent should be taken into consideration when you apply your fragrance. An Eau de Toilette is not nearly as concentrated as an Eau de Parfum, and since there are less essential oils involved in the production of the scent it wears for less time. Many better men’s perfumers develop Eau de Parfum versions, so do pay attention when you choose your fragrance- this way you’ll know what you’re in for when you apply it.

The second rule of fragrance (both in and out of the office) is layering. If you’re going to shower with a heavily-fragranced shower gel or bar of soap, try and make sure it’s the same scent as your spritz fragrance so that they don’t conflict and play against one another. If your fragrance of choice doesn’t have a matching shower gel or bar of soap, we suggest opting for unscented products and let your Eau de Parfum stand alone.

FOR HIM
EDITOR'S PICK
Eau de Toilette
Givenchy Gentlemen Only Barber Edition

EDITOR'S PICK
Eau de Parfum
Dolce & Gabbana Pour Homme Intenso
Ferrari Essence Oud

