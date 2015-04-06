Fashion Forward In Doha

April 6, 2015 2 min read

One of Qatar’s best known entrepreneurs is leading the development and expansion plans of the Gulf nation with its newest project: the execution and launch of Harvey Nichols. In partnership with Doha Festival City, Saleh Al Hamad Al Mana Group of Companies staged an official signing ceremony in early March in Dubai, UAE to officially announce the endeavor.

In a statement, Chairman of Saleh Al Hamad Al Mana Group of Companies, Hisham Saleh Al Mana, said that in light of the expected influx of visitors, this is the opportune time to expand the luxury offering in the nation by launching the hallmark retailer. The ceremony was attended by Omar Al Futtaim, Vice Chairman of Al-Futtaim Group, as one of four Doha Festival City shareholders.

Omar Al Futtaim, Vice Chairman, Al-Futtaim Group and Hisham Saleh Al Mana, Chairman of Saleh Al Hamad Al Mana Group of Companies pen the deal during a signing ceremony. Image credit: Saleh Al Hamad Al Mana Group of Companies

“We are partnering with Doha Festival City Mall in bringing Harvey Nichols, one of the most prestigious retail stores, to Qatar, and this is the ideal location to host such an iconic British institution. Qatar will be hosting the FIFA 2022 World Cup and will be paving the way as the center of attraction in the region,” said Al Mana in a statement.

Saleh Al Hamad Al Mana Group of Companies, already strong in the luxury goods sector, has divisions that include Al Mana Luxury and Al Mana Fashion operating in Qatar and across the GCC. Over the course of six decades, founded by Saleh Hamad Al Mana, the family-owned Group has continued to diversify its broad portfolio, and now collaborates with various key partners across the Middle East as part of its ambitious expansion.