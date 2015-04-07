My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Franchises

Bean There, Done That: The Coffee Club Comes To The GCC

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Bean There, Done That: The Coffee Club Comes To The GCC
Image credit: The Coffee Club
The Coffee Club at Wasl Vita Mall
Startup Section Editor, Entrepreneur Middle East
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

With more than 300 outlets spread across nine countries that include Australia, New Zealand, China, and Bali, The Coffee Club is now venturing into the Middle East, beginning by setting up shop in the UAE at the Yas Mall in Abu Dhabi and Wasl Vita Mall in Dubai. Bringing The Coffee Club (which, incidentally, is Australia’s largest home-grown cafe group) to the region is Liwa Minor Food and Beverages LLC, the joint venture company of local operator Al Nasser Holdings, and Minor Food Group, the company that owns The Coffee Club brand.

You might be thinking: another coffee shop? Given the number of local and international coffee brands already in the UAE, is The Coffee Club worried about being in an over saturated market? Liwa Minor Food & Beverages LLC General Manager Michael Chick, who previously worked with kicking off The Coffee Club brand in Thailand, Malaysia and Maldives, dismisses the notion, pointing toward the cafe’s food menu as being its USP. “Where we’ve been successful in other countries is because of the food’s standard,” Chick says, adding that the brand “caters to the taste buds” of both locals and expats who may be already familiar with the brand.

Michael Chick, General Manager of Liwa Minor Food & Beverages LLC and Gaurav Narain, Head of Operations of Liwa Minor Food & Beverages LLC

Choosing the UAE as the first MENA country to venture in was an obvious choice, as it was the “perfect gateway to GCC,” according to Chick. The company’s plan is to have 10 outlets in the UAE this year –with seven of those already confirmed in the pipeline- following up with branches in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman and Bahrain. “We’ll operate our own outlets,” says Chick, noting that The Coffee Club is keen on establishing its brand in the region. “We want to ensure that the brand [here] matches with the initial vision of the founders.”

So does The Coffee Club have a formula for success for its expansion efforts? Chick thinks that it’s all about finding a suitable partner with the right capabilities- besides being financially competent, the partner would also need to have the commitment to operate an F&B business, and be passionate about it as well. “It’s one of those industries where if you don’t really love food, or F&B, then it’s hard to be successful,” says Chick.

More from Entrepreneur

New York Times bestselling author Nicole Lapin can help you pitch your brand to press and strengthen your media training.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Franchises

The Top Food Franchises of 2019

Franchises

Why Entrepreneurs Should Believe They Are Unstoppable

Franchises

The Top 100 Franchises for Less Than $50,000 in 2019