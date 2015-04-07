My Queue

Business News

Oman Garnering Foreign Investment Interest

Oman Garnering Foreign Investment Interest
Image credit: Shutterstock
Former Columnist & Online Liaison, Entrepreneur Middle East
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

With all the talk going on about the UAE, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and even Bahrain, it may seem like Oman has been left by the wayside- but things could be changing very soon for the Sultanate. Despite being relatively quiet compared to the other GCC states, and despite the massive drop in oil prices, it looks like multinational corporations could be flocking towards Muscat for investments in its oil. A report by Emerging Markets Intelligence & Research (EMIR) shows that 72% of multinational corpora- tions that participated in EMIR’s e-poll claimed that investing and expanding into Oman is something they consider likely. The report was presented to CEOs and industry leaders at an event hosted at Dubai’s Burj Al Arab, and chances are that the Omani government will start weighing its options on foreign direct investment policy soon.

