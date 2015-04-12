How to Start a Subscription Box Service (Infographic)

April 12, 2015 2 min read

Birchbox. BroBox. BarkBox. Dollar Shave Club. Ipsy. By now you’ve probably heard about successful curated subscription box-based startups like these. The product sampling and subscription business model they’re built on is arguably the hottest trend in ecommerce right now, delivering recurring revenues to entrepreneurs from all kinds of industries at relatively low costs as often as they deliver cool, new stuff to subscribers.

Tim Ray, founder a gourmet charcuterie subscription service called Carnivore Club, said he entered the budding market mainly he because was attracted to the benefit of low-risk recurring revenue. But he was also lured by the overall logistical simplicity of running a monthly subscription box operation. “From a business perspective, it’s the most efficient, flexible and easy to operate business model in ecommerce,” he told The Financial Post last year.

Perhaps you’d like to take the leap like Ray but aren’t quite sure how. Lucky for you, it’s easier now than ever for aspiring ecommerce entrepreneurs to launch, manage and grow their own subscription box startups. The process has become relatively simple since the days of the first online subscriptions boxes only a couple of years ago. There are even startups to help you start up your subscription box startup, like Cratejoy and Subbly, so you don’t have to deal with the headache of handling online storefront website coding, hosting and billing.

For a quick overview of the steps involved with starting your own subscription box service, check out the helpful infographic from Cratejoy below.

