Business News

Jordanian Pharmaceutical Company Replaces Tullow Oil on FTSE 100

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Jordanian Pharmaceutical Company Replaces Tullow Oil on FTSE 100
Image credit: Shutterstock
Entrepreneur Staff
1 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals is now the fourth pharmaceutical company to make it on the FTSE 100 Index. Owned by the London Stock Exchange, the FTSE 100 is a quarterly index that lists the London Stock Exchange’s top 100 companies, in terms of its market capitalization. Hikma Pharmaceuticals’ market value is at almost 4.9 billion British pounds, knocking off Tullow Oil, due to its value shrinking from £4.6 billion to £3.3 billion as a result of declining oil prices. Hikma Pharmaceuticals have enjoyed a 21% rise in profits, and have now been discussing terms for potential dollar bonds with Citigroup, Barclays, HSBC, and National Bank of Abu Dhabi.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Cannabis Capital

Cannabis Capital

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Business News

Apple Wins the Race to $1 Trillion: Here Are the Key Insights From This Quarter's Earnings Reports

Business News

Nedaa And Nokia Partner For A Fully Local Innovation Lab In Dubai

Business News

Careem Backs Egypt-Based Transportation Startup Swvl With Seed Funding