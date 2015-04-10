For $44,000, This Company Arranges College Visits Via Private Jet

April 10, 2015 2 min read

If the college visitation process sounds like a grueling undertaking and you’ve got oodles of cash to burn, private aviation company Magellan Jets has the perfect proposition.

For a whopping $43,500, the company will fly you across the country in a private jet to visit college campuses. That price tag is higher than the tuition at most private colleges today, as the College Board pegs the national average at $31,231.

“Many commercial airlines do not have direct flights into airports near the universities,” according to the company, “making it difficult to see numerous colleges in one day.” Magellan devises personalized itineraries for each 10-hour excursion. The offer is available every year, March through June.

Last year, 18 students purchased excursions, Magellan says, and visited five to six schools at time. Now in its second year, Magellan expects the number of participants to double.

And the experience doesn’t end in the air. Upon landing, Magellan can coordinate privately chauffeured car tours “with a local driver who can share the history of the town and its top attractions while taking the scenic route from the airport to the campus.” For students interested in athletics, Magellan can also arrange meet-and-greets with high-profile alumni.

Furthermore, the company provides passengers with notepads from each university so they can jot down their impressions, and then condenses these takeaways into a detailed summary. And once a student is accepted into the school of their choice, Magellan sends off a gift basket replete with college-branded swag.

